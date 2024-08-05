Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Decreased by Analyst

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.15.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $97.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.49 and its 200 day moving average is $111.61. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after buying an additional 25,141,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,506,000 after purchasing an additional 81,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,650 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,521,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

