Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Forrester Research, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Forrester Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $19.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Forrester Research by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

