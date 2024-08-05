Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Decreased by Sidoti Csr

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Forrester Research Stock Up 0.1 %

Forrester Research stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.