Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Boosted by Analyst

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research note issued on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $71.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.09. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

