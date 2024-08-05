Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Decreased by Analyst

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MA. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.27.

NYSE:MA opened at $462.02 on Monday. Mastercard has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $446.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total transaction of $64,832,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,646,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,669,234,843.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,314,928 shares of company stock worth $1,044,421,131 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

