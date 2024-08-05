Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $10.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.52. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $39.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2024 earnings at $9.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $38.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $42.75 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $952.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $924.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $946.05. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 225.0% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

