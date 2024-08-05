Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Issued By William Blair

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ResMed in a report issued on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on RMD. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

RMD stock opened at $223.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $225.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ResMed by 230.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $233,966,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3,599.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,823,000 after acquiring an additional 485,540 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 551,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,938,000 after acquiring an additional 366,901 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ResMed by 1,844.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,506,000 after acquiring an additional 179,899 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $3,107,803.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,299,516.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,409 shares of company stock worth $9,602,796 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

