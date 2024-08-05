Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Decreased by Analyst

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PDS. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Precision Drilling from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSE PDS opened at $69.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $991.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $2.06. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $429.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 14.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.