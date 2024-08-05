Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Customers Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CUBI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

CUBI stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $16,194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 252.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 181,819 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3,784.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 134,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,038,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

