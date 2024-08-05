Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for VSE Co. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.42 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSEC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

VSE Stock Down 6.6 %

VSE stock opened at $78.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of VSE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after acquiring an additional 103,586 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 495,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55,714 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

