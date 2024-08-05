Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Increased by Analyst

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

WTFC stock opened at $100.62 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $113.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,603,000 after acquiring an additional 244,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,001,000 after purchasing an additional 79,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,638,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 54.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,866,000 after buying an additional 469,640 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

