R1 RCM (RCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. R1 RCM has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect R1 RCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

Read Our Latest Report on R1 RCM

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.