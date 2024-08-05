R1 RCM (RCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. R1 RCM has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect R1 RCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
R1 RCM Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RCM opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.63 and a beta of 0.85.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.
