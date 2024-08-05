Ralph Lauren (RL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $164.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.96. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

