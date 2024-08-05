Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.30

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 3263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 11,072 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $408,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,571.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,926 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,858.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $985,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after acquiring an additional 959,011 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,702,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4,594.4% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 497,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 487,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.