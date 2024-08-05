Raymond James Comments on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PMZ)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2024

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZFree Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Raymond James also issued estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.