Raymond James Comments on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PMZ)

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Raymond James also issued estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.