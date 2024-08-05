Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $33.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 21.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,344,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,011,765,000 after purchasing an additional 684,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,813,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,343,849,000 after purchasing an additional 714,346 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,514,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843,193 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 95.9% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 29,456,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,340,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,529,146,000 after purchasing an additional 250,256 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.35%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

