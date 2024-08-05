Rayonier (RYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

