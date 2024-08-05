Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AXT (AXTI)

AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2024 – AXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2024 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/29/2024 – AXT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2024 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2024 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/13/2024 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

AXT Stock Down 18.5 %

AXTI stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.28. AXT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in AXT by 4.3% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

