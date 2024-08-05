Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AXT (AXTI)

AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/2/2024 – AXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/29/2024 – AXT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/10/2024 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/1/2024 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/13/2024 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
AXT Stock Down 18.5 %
AXTI stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.28. AXT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AXT
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for AXT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.