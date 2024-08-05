Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,508.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.74. 1,723,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,429. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.83. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RXRX

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $104,968.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,186,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,903,992.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $104,968.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,186,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,903,992.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,312.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,235 shares of company stock worth $1,654,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.