Red Violet (RDVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Red Violet to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Red Violet had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. On average, analysts expect Red Violet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red Violet Trading Down 4.9 %

Red Violet stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.56. 4,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,990. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. Red Violet has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $309.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.49.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

