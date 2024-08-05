Redwood Grove Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 102,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,591,000. Alphabet accounts for 4.6% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 259,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,732,125 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $156.21 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

