Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $1,300.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,076.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,875. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,043.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $983.16. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $765.28 and a 52-week high of $1,115.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

