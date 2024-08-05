Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 55,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.62. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $352,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 453,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

