Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Relay Therapeutics worth $98,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,082 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,789,000. Finepoint Capital LP raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLAY opened at $7.63 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $92,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,052 shares of company stock worth $988,396. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.