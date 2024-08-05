Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised Renasant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group cut Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised Renasant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Renasant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Renasant

Renasant Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of RNST traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,296. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $37.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Renasant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 13.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,372,000 after purchasing an additional 247,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,978,000 after purchasing an additional 38,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,443,000 after purchasing an additional 50,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.