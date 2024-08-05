Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RGEN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.57.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $8.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average of $165.97. Repligen has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 615.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 206.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

