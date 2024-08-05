Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 92.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $199.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $206.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.69.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

