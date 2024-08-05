Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alamos Gold Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $17.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 20.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.