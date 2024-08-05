Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$57.30 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$36.42 and a 12-month high of C$58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ghislain Houle bought 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$51.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,834.88. In related news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$1,119,222.00. Also, Director Ghislain Houle purchased 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$51.83 per share, with a total value of C$498,834.88. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

