Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kiwetinohk Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.17.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

TSE KEC opened at C$12.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.61 and a 12 month high of C$13.96. The stock has a market cap of C$564.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.24.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$126.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.80 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.41%.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

