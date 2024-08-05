Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Penumbra, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Penumbra in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Penumbra stock opened at $175.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.21 and its 200-day moving average is $213.97.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,168,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

