Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Lion Electric Company’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$74.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.28 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%.
Lion Electric Price Performance
LEV stock opened at C$0.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$194.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.66. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$3.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
