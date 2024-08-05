Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $132.50 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a PE ratio of 194.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

