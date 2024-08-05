Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst G. Boss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $480.29 million, a PE ratio of -738,000.00, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Reservoir Media by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,864,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 364,728 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Reservoir Media by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 122,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,460,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,673,000 after purchasing an additional 540,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,526,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,212,584. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reservoir Media news, Director Adam Rothstein bought 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $28,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,514.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,526,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,212,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

