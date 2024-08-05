Reservoir Media, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Reservoir Media in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.01%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

Shares of RSVR stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $480.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -738,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $28,152.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 272,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,514.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reservoir Media news, Director Adam Rothstein bought 4,016 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,152.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,526,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,212,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter worth about $7,249,000. Irenic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,460,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,673,000 after buying an additional 540,360 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,864,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 364,728 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Reservoir Media by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 122,246 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 33,819 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Stories

