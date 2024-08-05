Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Down 3%

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.01). 269,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 712,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).
Revolution Bars Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70.
Revolution Bars Group Company Profile
Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets in the United Kingdom. Its bars provides food and drink products. The company operates bars and pubs under the Revolution, Revolución de Cuba, Peach, Playhouse, and Founders & Co brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Revolution Bars Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Warren Buffett Just Sold Half His Stake in Apple Stock
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Put Option Volume Means a Bullish Future for Marriott Stock
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Newmont Stock: Stake a Claim in the World’s Largest Gold Miner
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.