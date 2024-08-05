Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Down 3%

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.01). 269,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 712,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Revolution Bars Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets in the United Kingdom. Its bars provides food and drink products. The company operates bars and pubs under the Revolution, Revolución de Cuba, Peach, Playhouse, and Founders & Co brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

