Revvity (RVTY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

7/30/2024 – Revvity had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Revvity had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $118.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Revvity had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Revvity had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $130.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Revvity had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Revvity had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Revvity was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/8/2024 – Revvity is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Revvity had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Revvity Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $123.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $128.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.03.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

