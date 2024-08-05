Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,490. The company has a market capitalization of $157.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $17.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

