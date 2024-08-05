Robert W. Baird Boosts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $131.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

BFAM opened at $132.00 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 4,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $492,936.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,735,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

