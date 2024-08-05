Robert W. Baird Raises Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $42.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,878,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,346,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,216,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after buying an additional 631,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,001.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 593,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.