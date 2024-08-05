Robert W. Baird Raises Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $42.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
AXTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.80.
View Our Latest Report on Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,878,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,346,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,216,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after buying an additional 631,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,001.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 593,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Axalta Coating Systems
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Defensive Stocks Weathering the Market Storm
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Top 3 Stock Dips to Watch for an Upcoming Earnings Beat
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why SharkNinja Stock Is Set to Soar Despite Economic Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.