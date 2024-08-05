Robert W. Baird Raises Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $315.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CMI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Cummins Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CMI traded down $10.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.04. 484,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,172. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $322.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

