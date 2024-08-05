Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RBLX. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered Roblox from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Roblox Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE RBLX traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. 4,646,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386,896. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,285.39%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

