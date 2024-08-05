Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RKT

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 2,328,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,406. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.65 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 113.4% during the second quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rocket Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rocket Companies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.