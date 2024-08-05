Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 2242166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RKT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RKT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.65 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.