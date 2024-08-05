Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% on Monday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $72.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Roku traded as low as $48.49 and last traded at $49.19. Approximately 2,303,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,760,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 835.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

