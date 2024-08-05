Roth Capital Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $132.50 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a PE ratio of 194.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

