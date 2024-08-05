Roth Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Clearway Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.
Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.
CWEN opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.85. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $28.71.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 248.49%.
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.
