Roth Capital Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for CECO Environmental in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CECO. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CECO stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $966.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 45.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 27.8% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 14.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.