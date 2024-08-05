Roth Capital Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $85.01 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $91.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at $156,558,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,558,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $177,661.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,506 shares of company stock worth $4,480,067. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.