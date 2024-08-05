Roth Capital Weighs in on Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the game software company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.16.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $148.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.97. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,023.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

